Senior Critical Environment Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Driftmaskinistjobb / Gävle Visa alla driftmaskinistjobb i Gävle
2025-08-19
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
As a Senior Critical Environment Technician (CET) in Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) team, you will maintain the critical infrastructure that keeps our Datacenters up and running. This includes coordinating with suppliers/vendors, working with management on operational, risk and safety issues, mentoring CE Technicians, understanding critical environment equipment, performing maintenance, responding to incidents, and using telemetry to monitor equipment performance.
Microsoft's CO+I powers our cloud services. As a CET, you will help deliver infrastructure for services like Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and Azure. CO+I emphasizes employee development through training, career rotation programs, diversity & inclusion events, and certifications.
Our infrastructure includes over 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers, supporting over 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses globally.
With sustainability and optimization central to our datacenter operations, we continue to evolve to meet changing business demands as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and organization to achieve more. We foster a culture of growth, innovation, collaboration, and inclusion built on respect, integrity, and accountability.
Qualifications
Required:
• High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent AND extensive experience in mission-critical services (e.g., data centers, oil/gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing)
OR equivalent experience.
• Relevant experience in a specialized area (e.g., mechanical, electrical, controls).
Background Check:
• Must meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements.
• Microsoft Cloud Background Check required upon hire/transfer and every two years.
Preferred:
• High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent AND extensive experience in mission-critical services
OR Associate's Degree/technical trade certification OR higher education AND proficiency in mission-critical services
OR equivalent experience.
Responsibilities
• Serve as operations specialist in one CE area (e.g., electrical, mechanical, controls, generators).
• Inspect and supervise CE facility equipment (e.g., HVAC, mechanical systems) and escalate unsafe conditions.
• Use CMMS to track equipment assets and complete maintenance work orders.
• Lead onsite incident response teams and coordinate repairs.
• Develop or follow emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs).
• Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and escalate issues.
• Troubleshoot equipment, systems, subsystems, and components independently.
• Consult with colleagues on troubleshooting.
• Follow safety and security requirements (e.g., JHAs, EH&S, toolbox talks) and ensure compliance with regulations and Microsoft standards. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: v-poconnor@microsoft.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150), https://jobs.careers.microsoft.com/global/en/job/1861677/Senior-Critical-Environment-Technician Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9465023