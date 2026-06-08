Senior ERP Business Architect
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key architectural role in a global manufacturing environment running parallel ERP transformations across industrial and commercial operations. The focus is on creating end-to-end consistency across Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Order-to-Delivery (O2D), while aligning business goals, process design, and target architecture across a complex ERP landscape built around SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
You will work closely with program stakeholders and help shape how global sales, delivery, and invoicing processes are designed, governed, and connected. This is an opportunity for you to influence architecture in large-scale ERP programs where the business impact is clear and immediate.
Job DescriptionYou represent and safeguard the O2C and O2D processes from both a process and architecture perspective across major ERP initiatives.
You guide design decisions so they support business objectives, target architecture, efficiency, scalability, and industry best practices.
You partner with realization leads to move work forward with a pragmatic, results-oriented approach.
You support Process Developers in establishing, documenting, and governing global processes and templates.
You drive O2C-related change management and handle change requests within the program landscape.
You collaborate with cross-program process streams and the Service Integrator to secure seamless integration.
You identify and communicate business impact when processes need to be aligned with industry standards.
Requirements8+ years of documented experience relevant to the role.
Documented experience within the Order-to-Delivery domain in a manufacturing environment.
Solid understanding of sales, delivery, and invoicing processes.
Significant experience working as a Business Architect in complex and global environments.
Documented ERP experience with SAP S/4HANA and/or Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Experience with process documentation and process documentation tools. ARIS is currently used.
Fluent English, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive industry.
Experience working with complex products.
Experience from multiple ERP implementation projects.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7874216-2042481". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9953678