Senior Critical Environment Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Gävle
2026-04-15
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
As a Senior Critical Environment Technician (CET) within Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) organization, you will play a key role in maintaining the critical infrastructure that keeps Microsoft datacenters operational, safe, and reliable. Senior CETs are trusted technical specialists who operate with a high degree of autonomy and are expected to lead through expertise, strong operational judgment, and disciplined execution.
In this role, you will work hands-on with critical environment systems while coordinating closely with site leadership, engineering teams, vendors, and other critical facilities professionals. Responsibilities range from advanced maintenance activities and real-time incident response to mentoring junior technicians and supporting risk, safety, and operational decision-making. You will use telemetry, building management systems, and other monitoring platforms to assess equipment performance and ensure operational stability.
Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers Microsoft's global cloud services, delivering the foundational infrastructure behind products such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Bing, Xbox, and OneDrive. CO+I operates a global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters across 32 countries, supporting millions of servers and providing services to over one billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide.
Microsoft's datacenters are designed and operated with reliability, safety, and sustainability as core principles. Senior CETs contribute directly to these goals by ensuring systems operate within defined standards, identifying risks early, and supporting continuous improvement of operational practices as Microsoft continues to scale as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We work with a growth mindset, collaborate across teams, and act with respect, integrity, and accountability to create an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive.
Responsibilities
Serve as an operations specialist in a primary critical environment discipline (e.g., electrical, mechanical, controls, generators), performing advanced tasks independently.
Inspect, monitor, and supervise critical environment equipment, buildings, and grounds to identify unsafe or abnormal conditions, escalating issues in accordance with policies and standards.
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and repairs following approved Methods of Procedure (MOPs), Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and Emergency Operating Procedures (EOPs).
Safely and rapidly respond to onsite incidents and abnormal operating conditions, leading incident response activities and coordinating corrective actions without supervision.
Utilize internal Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) to track equipment assets, manage work orders, and document maintenance activities.
Maintain a deep, hands-on understanding of critical environment equipment and independently troubleshoot systems, subsystems, and components within trained disciplines.
Provide guidance and consultation to less-experienced technicians in troubleshooting and operational best practices.
Contribute to the development, review, and continuous improvement of operational procedures related to CE operations and incident response.
Ensure strict adherence to safety, security, and environmental requirements, including job hazard assessments (JHAs), EH&S standards, toolbox talks, and applicable regulatory requirements.
Model and uphold Microsoft's culture and values in all aspects of daily work.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent, AND extensive experience in mission-critical services or applied learning environments (e.g., high-availability manufacturing, critical infrastructure, data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical or industrial facilities), or equivalent experience.
Relevant experience in a specialized technical field such as electrical, mechanical, or controls, or a closely related discipline.
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements, including successful completion of the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire or transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
Extensive experience supporting high-availability, mission-critical infrastructure environments.
Associate's degree, technical trade certification (e.g., military or trade school), or higher-equivalent education combined with significant proficiency in mission-critical services.
This position will be open for a minimum of five days, with applications accepted on an ongoing basis until the position is filled.
Benefits and perks may vary depending on employment nature and country of work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150), https://jobs.careers.microsoft.com/global/en/job/1861677/Senior-Critical-Environment-Technician Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9857183