Senior Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor
2025-07-04
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor to join our growing team in Stockholm.
At Aurora Construction Consultancy, you'll be part of a fast-paced and quality-driven environment, working in a team that values collaboration, autonomy, and international standards of delivery. This is a senior position suited for individuals with advanced technical expertise and leadership ability in cost and contract management.
What You'll Do
Prepare detailed cost estimates and cost plans aligned with client and project objectives.
Conduct site measurements, quantify completed works, and value actual progress across labour, materials, and equipment.
Collaborate with project managers to ensure accurate and consistent quantity assessments.
Monitor and control work package costs, identify deviations, and implement corrective actions as necessary.
Review and integrate cost data into central cost control systems for wider project reporting.
Manage and maintain contract documentation and payments, including contractor billing.
Review and negotiate contractor variation proposals and claims, ensuring compliance with contract terms and securing the best value for the client.
Identify and mitigate financial risks, propose cost-saving strategies, and ensure value for money.
Liaise with internal and external stakeholders for financial performance tracking and reporting.
Support the evaluation of completed works and lead cost performance assessments.
Work closely with cost managers and quantity surveyors to align financial oversight across all packages.
What You Bring
Required:
7+ years of experience in cost estimation, financial control, and contract administration within complex construction environments.
Advanced analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
Strong commercial awareness and negotiation skills.
Excellent communication skills for managing relationships with contractors, suppliers, and clients.
Proficiency in quantity surveying and cost management software.
In-depth knowledge of construction methods, pricing, lifecycle cost analysis, and procurement procedures.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish is beneficial but not required.
Preferred:
Degree or masters level education in quantity surveying, finance, accounting , project management, construction management or a related field.
Experience in large scale industrial construction projects such as chemical or oil and gas.
Familiarity with Swedish industry standards, procurement law, and financial reporting compliance.
Experience in managing cost functions across multidisciplinary teams.
Ability to manage multiple priorities with precision under time constraints.
Who You Are
Confident working independently and making sound financial decisions.
Meticulous and detail-oriented in all cost reporting and analysis.
Strong in interpersonal collaboration and relationship-building.
Capable of handling evolving demands in a high-paced, deadline-driven environment.
The candidate should have the flexibility for occasional travel within the EU for business purposes.
About Aurora
Aurora was established in 2017 following the management buy-out of the Nordic arm of a premium UK global consultancy. With a portfolio covering Northern and Central Europe as well as the UK, we support and manage various projects across the built environment - from inception to completion. Our core services are Project and Cost Management, Procurement, and Design Management - with other specialist services both in-house and through an extended network of collaborators.
Aurora is first and foremost a vehicle for intelligent, competent, highly motivated construction professionals to secure and deliver projects in the Nordics to an international standard. By retaining the employees and collaborators needed to serve both international and local clients, we have a diverse skill base; bringing the international perspective to the benefit of our local clients - and the local market knowledge to the benefit of our international clients. This is the essence of what makes us unique.
