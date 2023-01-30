Senior Cost Manager
As a Senior Cost Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. You will be mentored and supported by industry leaders and given the tools to grow. You will also be involved in and contribute to our business strategy as we continue to evolve. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Work on complex projects with multi-stage cost plans that are separated into zones
Actively participate in the tender/bid process from initial documentation through analysis and reporting to ensure client value for money
Work with Navisworks/Revit for BIM take off from models
Create workflows using macros, scripting (visual basic for windows) power automate Microsoft Flow and Excel
Assist in the preparation and agreement of final accounts, including the handling of any claims to ensure the client gets best value from works undertaken
Create estimates and cost plans for key client developments
Oversee project spend by creating valuations and cost reports, and clearly communicate variations to your team
Support nimble project management and clear decisions through excellent cost documentation and timely communication
Support the settlement of construction disputes/loss and expense claims with transparency
Foster top performance and growth for your employees via excellent mentorship and leadership
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have advanced skills with Navisworks/Revit (essential)
Have knowledge in Mechanical systems/projects
Will be able to take off from BIM models
Will be an expert in Microsoft Office
Will have experience in pre- and post-contract cost management
Love a dynamic environment with the opportunity to manage your own priorities and deadlines
Have experience creating workflows using macros, scripting (Visual basic for windows), power automate, Microsoft Flow and Excel online (beneficial)
Have experience tracking project progress using Microsoft Project or P6 (beneficial) Så ansöker du
