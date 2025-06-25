Senior Contract Manager to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-06-25
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
You will be a key player in our Contract and Legal team. You will work cross-functional and also have direct contact with our customers. Contract Management is of great importance to secure the financial and legal balance of the contract and is directly linked to the result of projects and Beyond Gravity. The team is led by Kristina, our manager, and together we challenge the impossible!
Your Mission
• Contract Lifecycle Management: Draft, negotiate, and execute contracts across various business verticals, ensuring alignment with legal requirements and company goals.
• Compliance & Risk Mitigation: Monitor adherence to contract terms, update agreements to reflect legal changes, and resolve disputes to minimize organizational risk. Proactively support and manage individual claims from and against customers/suppliers from notification to settlement.
• Performance Oversight: Track contract performance, prepare reports for senior management, and enforce accountabilities for all parties and manage contract management workflows.
• Stakeholder Collaboration: Liaise with legal, finance, and operational teams to develop contract strategies and ensure cross-departmental alignment.
Your Story
Must's:
• Minimum of 5 years' experience as a Contract Manager creating, understanding, and editing written machinery project related agreements, procurement agreements or other pertinent agreements as required.
• Strong business mind-set and ability to handle multiple priorities and meet critical deadlines.
Nice to have's:
• Experience in Export Compliance matters from regulatory bodies like the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce.
• Experience in machinery or related industry is a plus.
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
• Overtime and travel compensation and you have the right to 25 days of vacation/year.
• Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
• Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Remigius Fent
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
