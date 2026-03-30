Senior Contract Manager
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Boden Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Boden
2026-03-30
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, Älvsbyn
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take a key role in a major construction environment where strong contract governance, change control and commercial clarity are essential to keeping the site moving. In this assignment, you become part of an engaged contract management team and work closely with project leads, construction managers and area managers across a complex site organisation.
You will help create structure in a fast-paced setting with many interfaces, contractors and ongoing decisions. The role combines hands-on contract administration with strategic support in risk, claims and negotiation matters. This is an interesting opportunity for you if you enjoy being close to the business, influencing how contracts are managed on site and working in a broad cross-functional setup.
Job DescriptionYou manage site contractors from a contract management and administration perspective.
You work as an integrated part of the site team together with project, construction and area management.
You identify contractual and commercial risks, drive mitigation actions and support the tracking of project risks, opportunities and follow-up activities.
You support the site organisation in defining and developing contracting strategies.
You handle and enforce change requests, change orders and claims.
You review and examine contracts in support of contract negotiations.
You coordinate with other contract managers to ensure a consistent interpretation of contractual clauses and a uniform approach to change and claims handling.
You support contractual correspondence internally and externally and collaborate closely with Legal, Engineering, Finance and Technical teams.
You help ensure compliance with internal policies, procedures and systems, including ACC and GEP.
RequirementsMinimum 10 years of experience as a Contract Manager on major construction projects.
University degree or equivalent qualification within a legal, commercial and/or technical field.
Clear and concise communication skills, both verbal and written.
An open, articulate and transparent way of working.
A highly engaged and detail-oriented approach.
Nice to haveLegal and commercial expertise.
Experience from Scandinavian projects.
Strong proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7484068-1920565". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Boden Central Station (visa karta
)
961 61 BODEN Jobbnummer
9827575