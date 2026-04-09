Senior Consultant- Microsoft Power Platform expertise
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role: Senior Consultant
Location: Sweden
Technology/Experience Required: Experience in IT, with extensive Microsoft Power Platform expertise.
Job Description
As a Power Platform Senior Consultant, the primary responsibility is to design, develop, and support enterprise business solutions using Microsoft Power Platform. The role involves working closely with business users, handling requests/incidents via ITSM tools, and delivering scalable low-code applications and automations.
Key Responsibilities
Ticket Management:
Monitor, update, and resolve Power Platform-related incidents, service requests, and enhancements through ServiceNow (SNOW) or equivalent ITSM tools.
Power Apps:
Design, develop, and maintain Canvas and Model-driven apps, troubleshoot app issues, manage performance, security roles, and user access.
Power Automate:
Build and support automated workflows for business processes, troubleshoot flow failures, optimize existing automations, and manage approvals and integrations.
Dataverse:
Configure Dataverse tables, relationships, forms, views, and security roles. Manage data integrity, migrations, and environment-level configurations.
Power BI:
Develop and support Power BI reports and dashboards, manage datasets, refresh schedules, access permissions, and resolve performance or data issues.
Integrations:
Integrate Power Platform solutions with Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, Azure services, Dynamics 365, and third-party systems using standard/custom connectors and APIs.
Governance & ALM:
Follow Power Platform best practices for security, governance, environment strategy, and lifecycle management (ALM). Support deployments across Dev/Test/Prod environments.
Collaboration & Support:
Participate in daily internal team calls, review ongoing tasks, discuss challenges, and share updates in weekly meetings with Service Owners.
Connect with users to troubleshoot issues, provide guidance, and train users on building, configuring, and managing Power Platform solutions using Teams or Microsoft Meet alternatives.
Experience
IT experience with strong exposure to Microsoft Power Platform
Exceptional customer engagement with strong communication and interpersonal skills
Technical Skills
Expert-level knowledge of Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Dataverse
Strong understanding of Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and Azure integrations
Hands-on experience with Power Fx, basic JavaScript, REST APIs, and custom connectors
Deep understanding of ITSM platforms (e.g., ServiceNow)
Knowledge of Power Platform governance, security roles, licensing, and environments
Qualifications & Certifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
Microsoft certification preferred:
PL-400 (Power Platform Developer) or
PL-600 (Power Platform Solution Architect)
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence, and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09
E-post: sonali_gupta05@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9843513