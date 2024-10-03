Senior Consultant
2024-10-03
We are hiring Security consultant at HCL Technologies - Sweden
Below is detailed description of the role
Primary Skill Set
Technical skills
• Must have implemented experience in couple of security tools not limited to
o Perimeter security tools like - Firewalls (Palo Alto, Cisco FTD, Checkpoint),
o Proxy (Zscaler, on prem proxy solution),
o NAC (Cisco ISE / Aruba Clear pass),
o PKI / certificate management,
o Endpoint security (EDR, AV, HIPS DLP, Encryption) etc,
o SIEM (Qradar, Splunk),
o WAF (F5 ASM (preferred), Barracuda, Imperva)
o Cloud security (Native security controls in AWS / Azure / GCP) & security tool implementation in cloud platform.
• Must provide technical support & documentation support for data center design, cloud security design.
• Must have knowledge for planning security tool migration from data center to cloud solution.
• Must have knowledge to assess security posture of customer and provide recommendation for improvement.
• Must have designed security solution and capable to prepare HLD (high level design) and LLD (low level design) for new requirements.
• Must have worked in vetting RFP solutions, response and design etc..
• Must provide solution / support due diligence for new customer, existing customer requirement
• Must provide technical support for the team & projects during escalation.
Soft skills
• Must have good communication skills (verbal and written).
• Must follow project guidelines for implementation.
• Must have good presentation skills.
• Must have knowledge in MS Visio for design
• Must be comfortable working in projects round the clock (24*7) environments.
• Must have team management skills and customer interaction skills
• Must have experience in managing vendor relationships.
• Must have exposure in defining SLAs.
• Must prepare documents like Project Plan, Risk matrix, run book, SOP, implementation documents and other related documents.
• Good knowledge on ITIL process.
• Must train BAU team member / new members to enhance their professional skills.
Certifications
• CISSP,
