Senior Computer Vision Engineer
2025-04-30
JOIN US IN PIONEERING URBAN TRAFFIC SAFETY
At Terranet AB, we are looking for a Senior Computer Vision Engineer to join our team.
Location: Lund
Job Type: Full-Time
About the role
At Terranet, we are developing next-generation technology to make urban traffic safer. We are now looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Computer Vision Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will lead the development of the perception stack for our unique 3D sensor technology which includes event cameras. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and optimizing algorithms for object detection, tracking, and other related tasks, with a focus on safety applications and low latency requirements.
In this role, you will work closely with our engineering team, which includes both software and hardware specialists. You'll be part of a collaborative and open-minded team where we tackle challenges together, and every idea and contribution counts.
Role and responsibilities
Develop and optimize perception models for 3D point cloud processing.
Design and implement real-time object detection, classification, and tracking algorithms based on 3D point cloud.
Collaborate with multiple sub teams including software engineers and hardware engineers to integrate perception stack into end-to-end system.
Conduct performance analysis and optimization to meet stringent latency and accuracy requirements.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in computer vision, machine learning, and sensor technologies, and apply them to enhance our perception stack.
About you
Master's or Ph.D. in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Automation, Electrical Engineering, or related field with a focus on computer vision, machine learning, deep learning, or robotics.
Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Python, C++, and experience with libraries such as, TensorFlow, or PyTorch.Solid understanding of fundamental computer vision concepts including feature extraction, object detection, tracking, and recognition.
Minimum of 5 years of industry experience in developing computer vision algorithms for real-world applications, preferably in the automotive or robotics domain.
Experience from development of deterministic models as well as perception models.
Experience with 3D sensor technologies (e.g., Event cameras, LiDAR, depth cameras) and point cloud processing.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as in a team-oriented environment.
Effective communication skills and ability to present technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
What we offer We believe in creating a workplace where you can grow, succeed, and enjoy your work. At Terranet, our culture is built on our core values: Pioneering, Trustworthy, and Collaborative. These values shape how we work together, develop technology, and drive innovation.
Here's what you can expect when joining us:
A modern workspace - We've recently moved into a new office at IDEON, Lund.
Flexible working hours - Balance your professional and personal life in a way that works for you.
A strong team culture - We believe in openness, teamwork, and supporting each other. Feedback is encouraged, and every idea is valued.
Wellness benefits - We encourage an active lifestyle and offer a yearly healthcare allowance for health-related activities.
Pension & health insurance - To ensure your well-being.
Weekly breakfast - Every Wednesday, we start the day together with breakfast.
Growth opportunities - Attend industry events, conferences, and workshops to develop your skills.
We'd love to hear from you If you are a skilled Senior Computer Vision Engineer, we'd love to hear from you. Be part of developing next-generation technology for safer and smarter driver assistance systems. Please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and how you can contribute to our team.
Questions? - Contact career@terranet.se
About the application process
This is a continuous recruitment process, and we will contact relevant candidates directly. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
Terranet is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
About the company Terranet develops technology that goes beyond traditional anti-collision systems. Instead of analyzing entire image frames, our solution detects changes at the pixel level-making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. AI enhances object classification, improving precision when identifying and responding to potential obstacles. The result? Faster reactions and a safer traffic environment for everyone.
We are a Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market-listed company with offices in Lund and Gothenburg. Today, we are a team of around 23 employees-primarily engineers-who are passionate about technology and pioneering the future of urban mobility. https://terranet.se/
