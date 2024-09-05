Senior Commissioning Manager
2024-09-05
You will be part of Hitachi Energy and HVDC. HVDC unit (High Voltage Direct Current) develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on the global market. HVDC technology is used to transfer electrical energy over long distances and for power transmission when using undersea cables. HVDC is also used to interconnect power systems.
You will be the commissioning lead for a range of medium-to-high-complexity projects in HVDC. Reporting to the line manager Claes Eriksson, you will lead the completion of all commissioning activities efficiently and cost-effectively, in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements.
You will be working up to 75% of your time on site, both on long term and short term. In between site work, when at home we are flexible when it comes to work location.
Your responsibilities
Act as Commissioning manager on our sites globally and lead a team of motivated commissioning engineers.
Interact with HVDC project sites, clients, other teams, and colleagues to maintain the safety, quality, and progress on site related to commissioning.
Work with developing time schedules and reading customer specifications to create test plans.
Commissioning resource planning for projects.
Develop routines, processes, and documentation related to commissioning. Manage customer clarification discussions and meetings to describe our processes and the strategy to control the safety, quality, and completion according to schedule.
Work with preparation and handling of quality assurance documentation for projects.
Prepare and handle test equipment for commissioning.
Participate in internal project and design reviews.
Participate in FATs on behalf of HVDC.
Act as technical support to commissioning teams on site.
Your background
You hold a European passport.
You have a minimum of bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent.
Minimum ten years experience working with commissioning on-site and in the office with preparation for commissioning. Previous experience from HVDC or FACTS applications is a merit.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to coach others in commissioning.
Fluency in English and an openness to working internationally, as well as additional language, are merits.
Ability to work according to relevant legislations and standards but with a pragmatic and smooth way of working to deliver results in a global environment.
Being a highly motivated, self-starting individual, you will enjoy working in a team, be motivated to share your commissioning skills and be excited about the prospect of joining a progressive global organization.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time (only to be added for all White collar roles)
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply today, we go through our selection continuously.
Recruiting Manager, Rodrigo Tanabe, rodrigo.tanabe@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8880876