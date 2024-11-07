Senior Commercial Manager
Are you an accomplished sales professional with a talent for securing new enterprise clients and driving significant business growth? In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead sales efforts, explore new challenges, and achieve outcomes that support both the company's success and your professional growth.
Get an idea of the role
As a Senior Commercial Manager, you will play a key role in our growth strategy by actively identifying, engaging, and securing new enterprise clients in the Nordic region. You will be at the forefront of driving revenue growth, focusing on building strong relationships with potential clients and turning them into long-term partners. By navigating complex sales dynamics and focusing on high-value outcomes, you will be essential in expanding our market presence and achieving sustainable growth.
Your responsibilities will include:
Proactively identifying and pursuing new business opportunities with enterprise-level companies across the Nordic market.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with key decision-makers, including senior executives, to gain a deep understanding of their needs.
Leading the entire sales process from prospecting to closing, ensuring a smooth and professional experience for new clients.
Your background and experiences
Several years of experience in B2B sales, with a proven track record of successfully acquiring new enterprise customers.
Strong background in new business development, with an eye for identifying and engaging decision-makers in complex sales settings.
Experience working with senior leaders and managing sales processes with multiple stakeholders.
Great negotiation and communication skills in both Swedish and English.
You are someone who enjoys working independently, taking initiative, and seeing the impact of your work on the business. With a proactive mindset and a sense of ownership, you will have the freedom to drive results and be a key player in our growth journey.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
