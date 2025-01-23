Senior Commercial Manager
2025-01-23
Do you have experience managing large customer accounts and are looking for a challenge where you can truly impact business outcomes? With us, you will have the opportunity to build strong partnerships and shape the development of some of our most important customer relationships.
Get an idea of the role
As a Senior Commercial Manager, you will be responsible for some of our largest customers in the Nordics. As the key point of contact, you will work closely with clients to understand their business needs and ensure that our solutions deliver real business value.
Your responsibilities include:
Developing and maintaining long-term relationships with key customers and partners across the Nordic region, including senior management and other critical stakeholders, to ensure successful and collaborative partnerships.
Identifying and seizing new opportunities to expand partnerships and increase revenue from existing accounts by offering value-driven solutions.
Led quarterly business reviews (QBR) and monthly check-ins with customers to track progress, discuss new business opportunities, and ensure alignment with their goals.
Your background and experience
You have a proven ability to develop and manage strategic relationships in complex sales settings, working comfortably with senior decision-makers. Skilled at handling multi-stakeholder dynamics, you collaborate effectively both internally and with customer organisations to drive successful results.
Key qualifications include:
Several years of experience in B2B sales at the enterprise level, ideally in roles such as Account Manager, KAM, or similar, with a focus on the Nordic market.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
On a personal level, you are a self-driven and solution-oriented individual who takes ownership of your work. You have a natural ability to build trust and engagement in every interaction-making customers see you as a reliable partner and advisor.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
