Senior CMF Designer
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior CMF Designer to support an organization within the automotive industry undergoing a major transformation driven by electrification, new mobility, and autonomous technologies. In this role, you will help define and deliver a future-facing, sustainable CMF palette aligned with long-term carbon neutrality ambitions. You will work in a highly collaborative, global environment together with cross-functional teams and international stakeholders.
Job DescriptionCreate innovative CMF design solutions that meet technical and aesthetic requirements in close collaboration with cross-disciplinary design teams.
Develop sustainable CMF concepts and translate them into physical prototypes together with suppliers and internal model, trim, and paint teams.
Design and build patterns in both 2D and 3D for different applications.
Run benchmarking, research, and material analysis using a fact-based, data-driven approach.
Prepare, maintain, and release Color, Material, and Finish definition documentation.
Secure CMF releases in line with design gateways, program timing, and property plans.
Prepare and present design proposals (physical and digital) in recurring internal reviews and with international stakeholders and project teams.
Represent the CMF function in project and engineering forums to ensure design intent is maintained throughout development.
Collaborate with internal and external partners, including an international design studio.
Maintain continuous dialogue with R&D, Project, and Marketing teams in China.
Contribute to CMF community workshops, long-term strategy work, and innovation initiatives.
RequirementsBachelor's degree (minimum) in Industrial Design, Transportation Design, Fine Arts, or a related discipline.
At least 7 years of experience in industrial or transportation design.
Strong knowledge of CMF methodologies, material development, and automotive design workflows.
Excellent verbal, visual, and written communication skills, including the ability to present concepts to diverse audiences.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and VRED.
Fluency in English.
Nice to haveExperience with sustainable materials and/or circular design principles.
Experience with Blender, Substance, Unreal Engine, Rhino, and/or Grasshopper.
Mandarin proficiency.
Experience collaborating with stakeholders and teams in China.
