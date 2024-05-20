Senior Cloudification Software Architect to Huawei
2024-05-20
Founded in 1988, Huawei Technologies is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications and network solutions providers in the world and in 2000 Huawei established the first overseas R&D office in Sweden. Huawei Technology Sweden is continuously growing and with 300+ R&D engineers located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Lund we are trailblazing the path to future 5G wireless systems with a focus on standardization, research, and pre-development.
Scope
Research on Cloudification software architecture for 5.5G/6G.
Responsibilities
As the chief architect, design high performance, scalable Cloudification Software Architecture, contribute to improve the quality and capacity of network.
Help to build long-term strategic plan and business plan for future Cloudification or AI RAN Software Architecture.
Conduct Solutions Design, HLD (High level design) , LLD (low level Design Documents) and feasibility analysis of the new architectures.
Qualifications requirements
Rich experience in Wireless Software development or system design for 3G/4G/5G base station;
Have an in-depth understanding of the L1/L2 working principles of 4G/5G and the evolution trend of the front haul;
A good grasp on containerization, virtualization, and service orchestration technologies
Good understanding of Cloud Native (Containers/Dockers/Kubernetes) system development
Good knowledge and experience in virtual networking, virtual switches and SDN- Northbound (REST http API), southbound interfaces (OpenFlow), SR-IOV, and DPDK.
Good knowledge on Cloudification Acceleration Technology
Strong hands-on Linux/Unix, Cloud Native (cn) and CaaS platforms (RedHat, Wind River, VMware, etc.),
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Apply today!
Interviews are being conducted continuously, so please apply today! If you have any questions about the role or the process, don't hesitate to contact our Talent Acquisition Specialist, Vanessa Reaidy, at vanessa.reaidy@ants.se
