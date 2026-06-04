Head of Product Development and Business Support
Saab Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Linköping
2026-06-04
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Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
As Head of Product Development and Business Support you will play a central role in shaping the future of our product and service offering. You lead a diverse and highly skilled team responsible for product management, business development, and operational excellence within a complex and evolving environment.
In this role, you will:
Lead and develop our AEW&C product portfolio, ensuring it meets customer needs as well as regulatory requirements
Drive business growth by identifying and developing opportunities within upgrades and modifications
Accelerate operational excellence (OPEX), securing continuous improvement and efficiency gains across the organisation
Build and inspire high-performing teams, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and accountability
Shape strategic direction, contributing to long-term planning and ensuring alignment with Saab's overall business objectives
Collaborate with key stakeholders, both internally and externally, to deliver on business goals
You will be part of a global Saab organisation, with the opportunity to be based in either Linköping or Gothenburg
Your Profile
We are looking for a confident and forward-leaning leader with a strong business mindset and the ability to navigate in a technically advanced environment.
You bring:
Proven leadership experience from a managerial role, ideally within a complex, technology-driven or regulated environment
A strong background in product management, business development, or related areas
Experience working with strategic planning and driving business growth
Solid understanding of operational excellence and continuous improvement
You likely hold a university degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field. A master's degree is considered a merit.
To succeed in this role, you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and you are comfortable engaging with stakeholders at all levels. You are fluent in Swedish and English; additional languages are a plus.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB simon.pettersson1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9947110