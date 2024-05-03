Senior Certification Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
About Vehicle Certification
We are now, to our team in Sweden, recruiting several certification engineers, seniors as well as juniors to our Complete Vehicle certification department. The position offers a stimulating and dynamic work environment, with a high amount of interaction with colleagues throughout the Volvo Group, external partners, and authorities on a global level.
Vehicle Certification is part of Complete Vehicle (CV) Organization within Group Trucks Technology (GTT). At Complete Vehicle, we manage areas from product design & feature development, verification and validation, certification, aftermarket, customer quality services. The Vehicle Certification team covers EU/UNECE regulations and over 50 requirement areas and acts as a bridge between design engineer, manufacturing, and sales.
The certification process spans across Volvo Group and gives great opportunities to meet and interact with colleagues world-wide. Our team plays an important role in securing that our products meet intended performance and feature readiness - contributing to the success and productivity for our customers!
Job Description
The Certification team in GOT is responsible to deliver and maintain Type Approval certificates for our FH, FM, FMX products, as well as the common platform systems developed in Gothenburg. As a member of Certification team, you will get responsibility of several certification areas. You will be involved in many projects as certification scope covers the complete vehicle including;
* Manage contacts and negotiations with authorities and technical services
* Develop, plan and manage the certification activity plan to ensure that type approval (vehicle, systems and components) is completed according to plan
* Validate the consistency between the Certification/Information document and the legal data in Volvo system
* Interpret regulations and legal requirements to support the breakdown to technical requirements
* Prepare and submit the certification information document to authorities.
* Participate in tests
Who are you?
We believe you are a professional with genuine interest in compliance & technology. We believe that you are well-organized and know the importance of delivery precision. As a person, you are curious, positive and possess a strong problem-solving mindset. Being a team-player is important to us, and we also expect excellent communication skills. We are certain you also feel comfortable in hosting meetings with both internal colleagues as well as with external authorities. In the dialogues with external parties, we expect you to be able to build lasting relationships where you can build relevant arguments, as well as negotiate when needed.
What we can offer
We offer a position within an innovative and inspiring environment, in a diverse team with highly skilled engineers. In this position you will get the opportunity to develop both your personal and professional skills. Our domain is dynamic and with the intensified sustainability-, and safety requirements from governments, authorities, and ourselves - you will get a chance to be in the forefront of product development.
We are prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce, and we see this as a advantage. We believe that it is the people in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes all the difference.
Are our interests matching?
We believe you have the following knowledge/experience:
* A Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
* Truck-, and/or vehicle product knowledge
* Previous experience from working with compliance, certification, legal or regulatory domains.
* Ability to bring structure in complex tasks
* Excellent communication & negotiation skills
* Software development or IT-security experience is a merit
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. If you have any questions please contact Sertac Yavuz, Group Manager Certification GOT at sertac.yavuz@volvo.com
.Last application date is 17th of May. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions.Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9078-42461561". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8656586