Senior Business Developer Powertrain R&D
2025-05-27
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
The Traton Group R&D organization is about to begin its Journey, combining R&D and enabling functions from each brand into one Group R&D. The Powertrain Area is one of 5 developing Areas where the technology responsibilities are Conventional Engine, Exhaust After Treatment & Fuel Cell, ePropulsion & Drivetrain, Engine Control Software & Calibration and finally Powertrain testing operations.
Role Summary
As a Senior Business Developer you will play a key role in supporting the Powertrain Area and management team with challenges connected to establishing a new global organization, combining cultures and ways of working from all different brands. You will also run our functional excellence forum driving Powertrain to become a high performing, inclusive and efficient organization.
Job Responsibilities
You will be responsible to set ways of working, trigger execution and follow up on for example
Establishing the Strategy process for Powertrain and support the Powertrain management team to set the Powertrain strategy
• Owner of Efficiency initiatives and follow up on our targets
• organization infant care, supporting the Powertrain area in issues connected to our organizational transition.
• Owner of the Powertrain Management System
• Act as the main interface towards the central Group R&D Strategy organization
• Handle communication topics, what to communicate, how and when?
Who you are
You have an interest in understanding the customers need, are curious to listen into different perspectives, cultural/personal behavior's and taking them all into consideration finding the best possible solutions.
You are used to navigating, interacting and creating relationships with people in all organizational levels and speak your mind openly and without prestige.
You like structure and have a strive to visualize issues and communicate effectively and pedagogically to high level management as well as to the complete workforce at Powertrain.
You have experience and/or interest in TRATON OnePDP process, the Lean Agile framework, leading in change and probably some years of experience in leading positions.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This is us
We are a team of colleagues in both Södertälje and München, a mix of ages/experience/genders and profiles. We are at the beginning stage of building the team as many of us are new to each other and to our role. We belong to the Powertrain Chief of Staff organization supporting Area Steering, Technology Strategy and Business development. The team will focus during 2025 on getting to know each other, our skills, and building the team. We need to establish our role in the organization and structure our way of working where you will be expected to actively participate. Many things are new, and our roles are not completely defined, which gives us great opportunities to influence what our role will be.
Who am I as a manager?
With 14 years of Scania experience within different commercial roles from Purchasing, Cross Brand operations and R&D, I have since 1st of April taken on a new role within Group R&D. I value an open atmosphere where everybody feels free to speak their mind and have an ambitious mindset where we challenge ourselves and the team to become a respected and accountable part of the Powertrain organisation. With "dare to try, manage the risk" as my favourite principle I believe in giving a lot of freedom to the individual to take own initiative and learn by our mistakes. Reflecting openly and sharing mistakes without any prestige with our colleagues is essential to build a high performing team.
We offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
We consider this role to be global and are open to recruit locally in Germany and the US, so don't hesitate to share your interest if you are currently employed with MAN or International.
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Sara Wansölin, Head of TGRPBD, Technology Strategy & Business Development Powertrain, sara.wansolin@scania.com
or
Sara Sundvik Runne, Senior Business Developer, sara.sundvik.runne@scania.com
