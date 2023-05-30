Senior Business Developer
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2023-05-30
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. At the same time, our responsibility and cooperation within the TRATON group are growing. This will require new ways of thinking and working. We need to develop the capabilities to deliver complete solutions with speed and flexibility in close collaboration with our sister brands as well as customers, and we strive to do this in a way that inspires and empowers all of our employees.
Would you like to be a part of driving this business transformation for Purchasing and developing future ways of working? Join our creative and forward-thinking team where we embrace uncertainty and recognize that change is the only constant. If so, you might be the candidate we're searching for.
Are you aspiring to a future in leadership? Or are you already now an experienced leader who would like to develop further in a new context? Join us and embark on a challenging global project. We seek a confident, independent communicator who thrives in a diverse stakeholder environment.
We work on improving and developing new processes, methods, tools, and systems with a long-term strategic view. As part of our team and business process owner for Sourcing planning, you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of purchasing by collaborating closely, primarily with R&D, bridging the gap between business and development, and engaging stakeholders to make the TRATON Modular System (TMS) a reality. Your expertise in Scania and Purchasing processes will be instrumental in analyzing needs, proposing solutions, and effectively communicating changes. As an initiator and driver, your focus will be on achieving impactful results and meeting deadlines. Experience in cross-functional collaboration and a university degree is beneficial.
This is an opportunity to enhance your leadership capabilities and contribute to the transformation of Purchasing at Scania. Join us and shape your work and future in a collaborative, high-paced environment with a holistic mindset. Apply now to take the next step in your leadership development.
Who am I as your future manager? My name is Alice Edinger, and I have been working at Scania Purchasing in various roles since 2014. As a group manager, I am deeply committed to the success and development of our team. I strongly believe that when individuals feel empowered, supported, and valued, their strengths truly shine. Leading by example, I ensure that we consistently deliver in alignment with Scania's goals and values. I am excited to guide and inspire our team to reach new heights of excellence.
Would you like to know more? If you're curious and want to learn more, please contact Alice Edinger, Head of Processes and Methods, at +46 7 008 112 24.
Does this match your profile and ambitions? Send in your application by 2023-06-07, selection will be done continuously.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7836109