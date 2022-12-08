Senior Business Analyst
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Helsingborg
2022-12-08
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Skövde
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
To create, assign and track the project [module] work plans for delivery and also provide technical guidance for work completion.
To create work plans, monitor and track the work schedule for on time delivery as per the defined quality standards.
To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity.
To participate in functional as well as technical discussions with the client and team.
To prepare and submit status reports for minimizing exposure and risks on the project or closure of escalations.
Responsible for investigating & modifying the EBV test cases as per the country's needs.
Also Executed testcases for deviation flows and Captured the results with country users.
Identifying, reporting, and tracking defects in Jira.
Responsible to get the Singoff from the country once all the test cases are passed and UAT is completed for the solution before go live into production for the market. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07
E-post: aiman_hamid@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7241908