Senior Business Analyst

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Helsingborg
2025-12-22


We are looking for Business Analyst u=in Sweden with Good telecom industry experience
Detailed JD-
5+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in Transportation or Logistics domain.
Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) implementation or support.
Deep understanding of:
Transportation Planning & Execution flows
Carrier Management & Freight Tendering
Rate Structures, Contracts, and Freight Settlement
OTM Configurations (Agents, Actions, Data Queues, Automation Agents)
Familiarity with integration methods (Web Services, EDI, XML, REST APIs, Oracle Integration Cloud).
Proficient in Operations as role would be part of Devops team
Strong skills in data analysis, SQL, and reporting tools
Proficient in JIRA / Confluence for agile project delivery.
Excellent communication, documentation, and stakeholder management abilities.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta)
252 25  HELSINGBORG

Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB

Jobbnummer
9660789

