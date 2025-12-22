Senior Business Analyst
2025-12-22
We are looking for Business Analyst u=in Sweden with Good telecom industry experience
Detailed JD-
5+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in Transportation or Logistics domain.
Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) implementation or support.
Deep understanding of:
Transportation Planning & Execution flows
Carrier Management & Freight Tendering
Rate Structures, Contracts, and Freight Settlement
OTM Configurations (Agents, Actions, Data Queues, Automation Agents)
Familiarity with integration methods (Web Services, EDI, XML, REST APIs, Oracle Integration Cloud).
Proficient in Operations as role would be part of Devops team
Strong skills in data analysis, SQL, and reporting tools
Proficient in JIRA / Confluence for agile project delivery.
Excellent communication, documentation, and stakeholder management abilities.
