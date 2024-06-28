Senior BI Developer
2024-06-28
We are Strawberry. With over 225 hotels, 120 restaurants, 20 spas and more, we create thousands of experiences every day. With urban Comfort Hotel®, warm Quality HotelTM, stylish Clarion Hotel® and cosy Clarion Collection® Hotel and more than 40 unique independent hotels, our guests can pick and choose. Our team of 17 000 passionate individuals from more than 120 countries is what makes up our company - diversity is what makes us grow! Strawberry is built on our core values: energy, courage and enthusiasm.
At Strawberry, we're on a quest to redefine the hospitality experience through innovation & technology. In 2023 we launched our new mother brand, Strawberry, and we are transforming from a traditional hotel company to become a universe of offers and experiences towards our guests and customers. This will result in many new interesting development areas in the upcoming years and an opportunity to influence the company's future.
We are now seeking a dedicated and skilled Senior BI Developer to join our team. The primary objective of this role is to actively participate in diverse projects, working collaboratively with the team to design and develop robust, reusable, and cost-efficient solutions that align with the company's goals. This role plays a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and quality of business operations, analytics, and application development, while maintaining efficient and effective data governance practices.
What you will be doing:
• Help business grow through excellent understanding of their needs and the total application portfolio
• A team member needs to be committed to the business, its people and the team. They must take their role seriously and be able to build trust among its team members.
• Teamwork is in our culture and being able to act prestige less and work together with others are crucial at Strawberry.
• Implement technical solutions to meet business needs from Extract, transform, and load data from various sources into Snowflake to be used for visualization and in surrounding components
• Write efficient and optimized SQL queries in order to retrieve and manipulate data from data warehouses and other databases.
• Collaborate with different source systems to integrate new data into the data warehouse
• Work closely with data analysts to ensure data quality, data integrity, and optimal performance of visualizations.
• Maintain proper orchestration flow from sources into data warehouse solutions.
• Support in the analysis of incidents and problem solutions i.e., bug fixes as well as manage the support cases and hotfixes
• Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
• Evaluate and improve existing BI solutions
• Develop and update technical documentation
We are looking for a person with:
• Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
• Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
• Good knowledge of the Power BI suite and technology
• Good knowledge on scripting
• Ability to handle multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and business stakeholders.
• Ability to design solutions and integrations in conceptual, logical and physical levels
• Ability to drive and govern critical stakeholder management processes
• Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal
• Excellent active listening skills and ability to understand existing business processes
• Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships
• Structured but with good people skills and ability to solve problems
• Good understanding of English, written and oral
We think that these qualifications will be important:
• Minimum 5-6 years of experience within Business Intelligence, data warehouse and Data Analytics as a BI Developer
• Technical skills in data modeling, back-end architecture, and design (Snowflake)
• Technical skills in tools like Dbt, Matillion etc.
• Solid understanding of SQL and the ability to write complex queries efficiently.
• Experience with data analysis, data visualization best practices, and storytelling techniques.
• Knowledge of ELT processes and data warehousing concepts.
• Good understanding of Cloud providers such as Azure, AWS, GCP etc.
• Familiarity with other visualization tools like Tableau etc. is a plus.
• BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field
What we can offer:
• The opportunity to deliver direct impact and end-user value through modern technology.
• An organization that goes the extra mile, and cares about both people and the environment. Please see this link for more information. https://www.strawberryhotels.com/social-responsibility/
• Exceptional colleagues and an inclusive culture - we love to share and learn from each other.
• A flat organization with trust and autonomy in your work. We support innovation without imposing strict corporate rules.
• Brand new office integrated with one of our newly opened hotels right next to Mall of Scandinavia in Solna.
• There are plenty of perks of having an office at a hotel. These include a buffet breakfast and lunch available every day for a reduced fee (salary subsidy).
• Plenty of social events including smaller gatherings with your team and huge get-togethers with the whole Strawberry family.
• Great benefits. In addition to our collective agreement, we also offer staff discounts and friends & family rates at our 200+ hotels.
You will be part of a team of fantastic colleagues in the BI team. The office is our primary work location, but we offer a hybrid working model for a more flexible working life. The HQ in Stockholm or Oslo will be your base for this position.
Sounds interesting?
