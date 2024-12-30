Senior Backend Engineer
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Senior Backend Engineer, you will work closely with a lean team and take responsibility for building new applications & improving existing ones. You'll be building systems from scratch and would be expected to take end-to-end ownership.
The impact you will create:
Responsible for building the backend for products developed under the team while providing know-how in the full software development lifecycle.
Building a reliable system while having the ability to move fast.
Participating in problem-solving sessions with the team & providing solutions.
Developing a framework to allow rapid prototyping.
What you bring in:
Software development experience of 5+ years with Scala, Java, or Play Framework.
Experience working with microservices, architecture, and patterns.
Experience working with relational and non-relational databases.
Experience working with the backend for mobile apps.
Interest in the latest technologies and proactive in tinkering with them.
Entrepreneurial in nature. Doesn't believe in the status quo.
Independent contributor that can take ownership.
Can find out smart ways of doing things, not necessarily the perfect way.
It would be great if you also have:
Scala or any other functional programming language (Haskell, Erlang, Clojure, etc.)
NoSQL databases (Cassandra, Mongo, etc), Relational databases.
Event-driven systems, stream processing
Akka
Pure functional programming and libraries such as Cats, Scalaz
Kubernetes, Continuous Delivery
Distributed systems
Shipping your own side/hobby project(s) end-to-end
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun in our playroom! As well as in our exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, and Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual
