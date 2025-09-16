Senior Backend Engineer
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, while building trust across the world. With our roots in Sweden and a global reach, we deliver smart services that create meaningful social impact. We are committed to protecting you from fraud, harassment, scam calls, and unwanted messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and the world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 450 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv, with high ambitions.
As a Senior Backend Engineer, you will collaborate with a dedicated team responsible for one of Truecaller's critical systems: the messaging platform. This includes the services to distribute: instant messages, business messages, and push messages.
The impact you will create:
Design and develop high-volume, low-latency services and cope with the challenge of working in a distributed environment.
Operate mission-critical services at high availability.
Collaborate across business units and drive solutions.
Explore new solutions and technologies.
Build a scalable and reliable system.
What you bring in:
4+ years of experience with Scala, Java, or Go
Experience of working with scalable, highly available, real-time distributed systems
Experience of working with non-relational databases
Good understanding of data structures and algorithms
Mentoring/ Leadership skills
Excellent communication skills in English.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
It would be great if you also have:
Experience building systems in the Google Cloud Platform
Experience with virtualization environments, e.g. Docker
Experience with systems for managing containerized applications, e.g., Kubernetes
Experience with Cassandra and Kafka.
Sounds like your dream job?
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget range.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, now and then, check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There's something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
