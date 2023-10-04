Senior Backend Engineer
CDON AB started off by selling CDs in 1999. Today, we have grown to become the largest online department store in the Nordics and offer millions of products to our many customers. Our organization consists of rapid changes where customer satisfaction and results always comes first.
Our high pace and organizational culture encourages outstanding accomplishments, where drive and willpower can take you very far. In addition, you will also have the opportunity to work together with our 120 driven and competent employees.
In your role as a Senior Backend Engineer you are a talented and passionate with a never-ending curiosity. You are a person who always strives to create value and enjoy experimenting with new technology with the goal of improving your skills and applying it to further the business. Moreover, you understand the value of collaboration within different teams and have good communication and interpersonal skills.
You will be successful if you have:
Knowledge of awesome software architecture
Excellent knowledge of Software development and practices
Experience from development using Domain-Driven Design & Test-Driven Development
A great attitude towards knowledge sharing
Knowledge of what it means to ship high quality code to production
Experience of practicing agile software development
You practice agile software processes, data-driven development, reliability, and responsible experimentation
We are looking for highly skilled, inventive and passionate team member that will help us grow our team and take our products and services to the next level.
Does this sound like you? Join our core team of talented engineers at CDON! Så ansöker du
