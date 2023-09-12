Senior Backend Engineer
2023-09-12
In an Azure environment, you will create scalable services, develop our domain models, manage databases, assess system security and integrity, and interact closely with the frontend team and our UX designers to provide the services that the world needs to tackle the greatest challenge of our time. We are a product-led company and we follow agile principles to deliver high quality at a fast pace. You will join a remote and closely-knit team of bright individuals, passionate about their work and our joint mission.
Main technologies
Golang and .Net Core
CosmosDB, SQL
Azure functions, Azure Container Apps, Azure Kubernetes Services, Azure Event Grid
Azure Monitor, Grafana stack
Azure DevOps, Github, Bicep, Terraform
Qualifications & Skills
• 5 years of experience as a back-end or fullstack developer. We write our services mainly using Golang and we believe you are already fluent.
Hands-on experience with deploying containerized applications at scale, using technologies like Kubernetes, OpenShift or Docker Swarm.
Experience in building and running a SaaS product at scale, including CI/CD, monitoring, operating, securing and performance tuning on one of the major cloud vendors.
Excellent knowledge of managed services available on Microsoft Azure and experience taking ownership of a problem space.
Excellent interpersonal and written skills in English, and comfortable participating in Design Review discussions as a senior team member.
Extra points if you have experience in infrastructure and CI/CD as code or experience using Cloud native monitoring systems
