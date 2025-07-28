Senior Backend Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-07-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
wedium Global is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Location: Sweden
Expected Start date: ASAP
Job Name: Senior Backend Engineer
We are now searching for multiple Frontend developers (senior) to help our customer to build a completely new product that will be built in the Sourcing Domain.
• Location: The office in Borås or Göteborg. Minimum 3 days in the office but welcome all days.
• We are reviewing candidates continuously.
Requirements
• Some years of experience in a similar roles. You should be able to productively use and build high quality products without guidance.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Skills
• React
• TypeScript
• Sass
• Vitest
• Vite
• Cypress
• Npm
• Testing library Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
E-post: careers@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9438804