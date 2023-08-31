Senior Backend developer- Seller Experience
Welcome to Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces:
Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces is a company comprising various well-known brands, including FINN.no in Norway, Bilbasen and DBA in Denmark, Oikotie and Tori in Finland, and Blocket in Sweden. Collectively, we cater to an audience of over 325 million monthly visitors. Today, we are a team of 1400 talented people who collaborate across the Nordics. We are united by a common passion to deliver exceptional value, empowering people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations.
Blocket is Sweden's largest and most popular marketplace. We are proud of our work to enable second-hand trade in Sweden and our contribution to a positive environmental impact.
Want to get a feel for the Blocket vibe? Check us out on Instagram & LinkedIn!
Role? You are a Senior Backend developer, or at least you have racked up a lot of experience in backend development and feel secure in your role and with different technologies. You are able to independently lead the development of new features and enjoy discussing and debating code and solutions with your peers. You like sharing your knowledge inside and outside your team and above all, you are curious and continuously strive to learn new things.
Tech stack? As we are threading into new domains the languages we choose might change and you will be a vital part of choosing our path forward. We do have some wishes on what kind of experience you have in the past
-
Experience with Golang and Kotlin
-
Skilled in C#
-
The ability to design highly useable APIs.
-
Experience in asynchronous messaging (Kafka)
-
Some experience in designing/developing fault-tolerant/gracefully degradable services.
-
Experience in testing
-
Some experiences in eCommerce
Location? We are located at "The Schibsted building" in the centre of Stockholm, where Blocket has its office together with many other Schibsted companies. We embrace a hybrid work approach and invite you to join us in our office for 2 days a week. This allows for collaboration and meaningful connections with your team. If you're not the working-from-home kind of person, you are of course welcome in our office every day
Team? You will be part of Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces seller experience teams, in the Recommerce vertical, making sure that the sellers have the best possible experience on our platform. The team is responsible for the private seller experience in Blocket, but will make a transition towards working with business-to-consumer solutions for all of the Nordic Marketplaces. We will need to maintain the services we have built for Blocket as well as build new solutions for Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces. We have a really exciting time ahead of us as a team. You will be part of a team consisting of Full Stack developers, frontend developers, backend developers and app developers, as well as a UX designer and Product Manager. We work closely with teams both in Sweden and the other Nordic countries to build the marketplace of the future
Hi, I am your new manager!
My name is Jonas, and I will be your manager. I have worked in software development as a manager for quite some time now, mainly in FinTech and MarTech, before joining Blocket and Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces earlier this year.
I believe in giving the team the tools and trust to empower themselves and to self-organize, making the team take responsibility for what they have built and what and how they will build stuff going forward. I thrive in setting up a friendly and inclusive atmosphere where you can be yourself and have fun.
If you have any questions, any questions at all please reach out at jonas.urve@schibsted.com
Interested in joining?
We look forward to hearing from you! Send your CV or apply with your LinkedIn profile and let us know what makes you tick. We would love to get to know you a bit better! Have a link to some neat stuff on GitHub? Make sure to include a link when you apply.
The Blocket journey began in Skåne 1996 - since then the concept of Blocket has been exported to over 40 other countries. Today, Blocket, which is owned by the media group Schibsted, is Sweden's largest online marketplace. There are approximately 600 000 items, vehicles, jobs and housing being advertised and discovered by its 5 million visitors every week. The value for all advertisements in 2018 amounted to SEK 714 billion - equal to 15 percent of Sweden's GDP. Thanks to second-hand trading at Blocket, 0.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases can be avoided every year. The output being equivalent to if Stockholm's city roads stood empty for about a year. Blocket has approximately 240 colleagues and the office is located in central Stockholm. Together, we are passionate about second-hand trading, the environment and the continued growth of Blocket - one of Sweden's largest sites. We are proud environmental heroes and enjoy working together. Read more on our career page. Ersättning
