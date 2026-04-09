Senior Backend Developer with Kubernetes
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help build the next generation of condition monitoring solutions for industrial machines. The goal is to turn machine data into actionable insights that help users detect issues earlier and keep equipment running longer. You will join a backend-focused team that owns the platform behind the application and works across both cloud and on-premise environments.
This is a technically demanding product area with large data volumes, real-time information and high expectations on security, scalability and reliability. You will work in a small, autonomous team where collaboration matters and where your decisions can shape a new ecosystem for industrial applications. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy modern platform engineering, complex systems and the chance to influence a solution from an early stage.
Job DescriptionYou will build and maintain Kubernetes clusters used to deploy the application.
You will develop and improve release pipelines to support stable and efficient delivery.
You will integrate data management capabilities for large datasets and real-time information from condition monitoring systems.
You will strengthen the security, scalability and reliability of the application across cloud and on-premise environments.
You will test and debug backend components to identify and resolve issues early.
You will create documentation and provide support that simplifies deployment and long-term maintenance.
You will collaborate closely with a backend-oriented team in an environment with high autonomy and shared ownership.
RequirementsExperience in backend development, preferably within industrial applications or other complex systems.
Good understanding of database management, including SQL, NoSQL or MongoDB.
Strong hands-on experience with containerization technologies, especially Kubernetes.
Understanding of message queuing technologies such as MQTT.
Familiarity with security best practices, data encryption and authentication methods for industrial applications.
Experience with Git and agile development methodologies.
Fluent in English.
You are comfortable working in autonomous teams and collaborating closely with others.
Nice to haveExperience with Golang.
Hands-on experience with on-premise or air-gapped systems.
Experience with application configuration and license management in Kubernetes.
Swedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7535869-1936843". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9844527