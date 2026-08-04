Senior Backend Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-08-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team that maintains and develops business-critical case management applications used mainly by Customer Service. These systems are central to daily operations and support stable service delivery, efficient case handling, and a strong internal user experience.
The main focus of this role is lifecycle management and modernization of legacy applications. You will help reduce technical debt, manage platform upgrades, address lifecycle and security-related risks, and support the move toward more modern solutions for case management and KYC-related processes.
You will work as an integrated part of the team, contributing to shared priorities and modern ways of working, including AI-assisted development and quality-focused engineering practices. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy improving critical systems while influencing how modern backend engineering is applied in a regulated environment.
Job DescriptionYou will maintain and modernize business-critical case management applications with a strong backend focus.
You will drive lifecycle management initiatives, including technical debt reduction, platform upgrades, and remediation of lifecycle and security risks.
You will plan and execute migrations from older .NET Framework and .NET Core versions to modern .NET platforms.
You will migrate repositories and CI/CD pipelines from Azure DevOps to GitHub and GitHub Actions.
You will identify outdated components, unsupported frameworks, and vulnerabilities, and help ensure the applications remain stable, maintainable, and compliant.
You will support the development of modern solutions connected to case management and KYC-related processes.
You will contribute to automated testing, code reviews, trunk-based development, and other quality-focused engineering practices.
You will use AI-assisted development tools for coding, testing, troubleshooting, and documentation where they add value.
RequirementsStrong backend development experience with enterprise applications, integrations, and business-critical systems.
Solid experience with .NET/C#, databases, APIs, and application maintenance.
Experience modernizing and maintaining legacy systems, including technical debt reduction.
Experience planning and executing migrations from older .NET Framework/.NET Core versions to modern .NET platforms.
Hands-on experience migrating repositories and CI/CD pipelines from Azure DevOps to GitHub/GitHub Actions.
Ability to identify and remediate outdated components, unsupported frameworks, and security vulnerabilities.
Experience with automated testing, code reviews, CI/CD, and quality-focused development.
Familiarity with trunk-based development.
Experience using AI-assisted development tools for coding, testing, troubleshooting, and documentation.
You are comfortable working in agile, cross-functional teams throughout the software development lifecycle.
Fluent Swedish and English.
Nice to haveExperience with Windows Server migrations.
Knowledge of software lifecycle management, DevSecOps, Kubernetes, and cloud-native platforms.
Experience from regulated industries, case management, KYC, insurance, or similar process-intensive domains.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8165047-2129044". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10020565