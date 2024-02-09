Senior Backend Developer
2024-02-09
Tiptapp is a new way of moving things around. By using our app, people don't need to own a car, but can instead have their stuff moved in a smarter and more sustainable way. And by giving people a simpler way to recycle and also reuse things through our platform, Tiptapp also enables a better circularity.
Our app matches you in real-time to other users that have extra space in their car and who have time to give your stuff a ride from a to b. You get instant help with deliveries, moves and recycling of items of any size.
Tiptapp launched in Stockholm in 2016 and we are now a team of 12. We have over 200,000 users in the Stockholm area and our users love our product (NPS score of 79). We have begun our international expansion (London and Portugal), but that is just the beginning. Despite the situation with Covid, the demand for Tiptapp's services is growing. We are proud to say that we are cash-flow positive since the beginning of 2020!
Who we are looking for
We'd like our new friends to be people who live and breath development and who'd love to be part of a fun and skilled team. We value skills, talent and experience but even more so attitude and willingness to learn and evolve.
We offer you an opportunity to play a key role in our small team with a clear influence in developing our core services. We are still a relatively small team and we hope you think it's both more fun and challenging to be part of shaping the organisation, ways of working, and the future for our company.
Responsibilities
Engineer, develop and evolve secure and scalable APIs that serve our apps and partner integrations
Write and manage automated tests for core parts of our services
Make sure our production environment is up and running and purring like a kitten
Work closely with product owners, implement ideas and features as well as ship them to production
Perks
Pension plan
30 days vacation
Stay-healthy subsidy (5000 SEK/year)
Flexible work hours
Remote first work (we use co-working offices as extra hubs for those who like to change environment now and then)
Work with a team that is obsessed with innovation and iteration
Be part of a company that has a real impact on the environment as well as the society
We'd like to hook up with developers who
have 5+ years of experience from BE or full-stack work
have a proven track record of taking full responsibility
have good skills in Node JS
have good skills in JavaScript (ES6+)
have good skills in MongoDB
have some knowledge of Dev Ops
are based in Sweden
Even better if you also have experience from
Amazon Web Services
payment platforms such as Adyen and Stripe
deployment and operations
automated testing
big data and analytics
native Android development
native iOS development
React (including React Native)
