Senior Backend developer
Dynamic Dog Digital Agency AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-10-18
About DD
DD was founded in 1999 and is a one-stop-shop for creative and tech intensive web presence and applications. Our focus is on our clients, and we always strive to perform at a remarkably high competence level.
For more than 21 years DD has been participating in numerous projects for global brands active in many countries and markets. Our main advantage is that we are strong in all areas of complex web projects since we have all resources in-house.
Life at DD
We are 23 highly skilled individuals that have a lot of fun together. Mostly working in teams made up of colleagues at the office, we know our strengths and weaknesses well allowing us to work in a highly efficient manner. Everybody has a passion for their respective field, whether it is web development, project management or UX we all have a burning desire to produce the best possible experience for our clients.
Perks
Of course, we offer some perks:
1. Your choice of either PC or Mac
2. Hybrid working model, flexibility is key
3. Generous wellness allowance
4. Occupational pension
5. Phone allowance
6. After Work at the office to hang out with your amazing colleagues
7. Annual Christmas Party with QGroup, you do not want to miss this
Work description
We're looking for a Senior Backend Developer with a minimum of 10 years of experience developing backend applications using an API architecture. DXP Content and DXP Commerce certification in Optimizely as well as Optimizely MVP status is mandatory for the role. We have a modern tech stack, always aiming to deliver a great developer experience as well as performant sites. To be considered a good fit we would expect you to be curious about new tech, always strive to use best practices and to deliver the best possible result to our clients. You are also experienced in the architecture of backend systems and how to setup and structure a project from scratch while also being used to working in teams of various sizes. It is a big plus if you have worked in any ecommerce projects as well.
We expect you to be well versed in the following:
1. C# and .NET
2. CI/CD
3. Azure DevOps
4. SQL and NoSQL
5. Git
Appreciated but not mandatory include:
1. Docker
2. Kubernetes
3. GraphQL
4. Optimizely SME Certification
Languages:
1. Swedish and/or English
Experience with working in an issue and project tracking software such as JIRA is highly appreciated.
At DD Malmö you would primarily be part of a team working with one of our many clients, developing a new or existing web application either for informational or ecommerce purposes. You will have a lot of freedom to influence the tech we use and the solutions we offer our clients as well as creative freedom in the way you code. In your team you will be collaborating with other developers, UX designers and project managers at DD Malmö as well as our inhouse team of web analysts. Teamwork is key here as we are a tight-knit group of people working together, sometimes in multiple projects. We expect you to be flexible and adaptable. Så ansöker du
