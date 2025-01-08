Senior Backend Developer - Try & Hire
2025-01-08
We are partnering with one of the major Swedishautomotive customer to offer a "Try & Hire" program.
This means you'll start as a consultant, employed by Explipro for the first time period, with the potential to transition to a permanent role directly with customer.
About the role
The customer is currently seeking a SeniorJava developer (7+ years) with a passion for innovation and mobility. You will join a diverse team, working in two-week sprints and ten-week program increments, contributing to groundbreaking projects.
The job includes building new features as well as modernizing the legacy tech stack.
Requirements Minimum 7 years of professional experience in Java development.
4 years of experience with AWS cloud platforms.
Proficiency in Typescriptwith modern frameworks
Good knowledge of modern CI/CD processes and tools.
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Experience in the automotive or telecom industry is a plus.
Start Date: As soon as possible. Onsite Gothenburg Sweden. We sponsor VISA and help out finding anaccommodation.
Why Join Explipro?
Explipro values helpfulness and simplicity in the workplace. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to integrity, transparency, and caring for each other. By joining us, you will be part of a supportive team that values continuous learning and personal growth. We offer competitive salaries, flexible working conditions, and numerous benefits to support your professional journey.
If this opportunity aligns with your experience and aspirations, we encourage you to reach out to us without delay!
