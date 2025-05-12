Senior Azure Network Administrator
2025-05-12
t Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Global IM has approx. 850 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Tetra Pak and strengthens our commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As a part of Product team, you will be focusing on cloud infrastructure provisioning, administration, automation, configuring network and security policies, bringing initiatives to optimize cost, etc. You will be designing and setting up the network within cloud management. You will get to communicate with stakeholders and help them with the network configuration and guidance when it comes to cloud networking.
You will have the opportunity to work with colleagues from different parts of the world.
We believe you have
Technical Skills & Expertise
Strong hands-on experience in managing Azure infrastructure
Extensive experience in the following areas :
Azure Policies (custom policies)
Azure Networking
Azure Security
Terraform Automation
Azure Monitoring
Azure Kubernetes Services (even if Basics)
Experience in deploying cloud resources using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) e.g. Terraform, Ansible
Identify potential threats and weaknesses of existing cloud infrastructure and conduct regular security assessments
Qualifications/Requirements
Minimum 4+ years of experience in Azure cloud administration and a total of 7+ years of managing IT infrastructure
Good to have 2+ years of experience in implementing IaC, Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines
Desired Characteristics
Traditional network experience
Experience working in Agile & DevOps environments
Experience in managing complex cloud infrastructure is a plus
Passion for taking initiative and eager to learn and develop their cloud/DevOps skills
Team player and comfortable conducting knowledge transfer sessions within the team and with stakeholders
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website: We are Tetra Pak Lund
This job posting expires on 2025-05-26.
To know more about the position contact Malcolm Fraser at +46 46 36 2897
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
