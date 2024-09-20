Senior Automation Technician
2024-09-20
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) is a partnership organisation of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The ESS is at an exciting turning point - it is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now seeking to appoint a Senior Technician for the Motion Control & Automation Group (MCAG). The MCAG is responsible for deploying PLC motion control systems to the Neutron Scattering Instruments, delivered by European in-kind partners to ESS. The task of the group is to develop standards for motion at ESS and work with partners to implement these across the whole facility. The focus of the group is to support the construction of neutron instruments in NSS.
The position requires expertise in Motion Control and PLC systems especially for the production, adaptation, installation, and testing of control systems and cables. The main areas of responsibilities in this position will be to:
• Guide and coordinate the Motion Control & Automation (MCA) related electrical installation efforts on neutron instruments within the Common MCA project:
• Establish and maintain supply chain, early procurement and spare part management for control cabinet components, cables and connectors.
• Manage manufacturing of motion control cables and customisation of control cabinets for the different Instrument projects.
• Supervise cable installation and termination, quality check and energisation
• Delegate, guide, train, and supervise a team of MCA technicians, contractors, supplier's, and in-kind partner's personnel in performing the tasks above.
• Electrical Safety Leader for motion control related systems within the ESS self-audit scheme for electrical installation.
• Support the engineering efforts of the MCAG in the different phases of the engineering workflow with practical competence, provide assistance in commissioning and training to fellow group members.
• Responsible for MCA workshop and cable handling area; plan and supervise installation and furnishing; perform regular safety checks.
This is a 3-year fixed-term position, with the possibility of future opportunities in the organisation. It is based in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible. In the future, this role may require on-call duties and/or shift work, which will be compensated for, according to our collective agreement.
About you
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have profound and certified professional education in the field of Automation Technology (Electronics Technician, Industrial Electrician or similar).
You have at least 5-10 years of practical experience in installing and maintaining automation control systems including cabinet building, cabling according to wiring diagrams and testing.
Furthermore, you have:
• Solid knowledge of technology and market offer for automation components.
• Knowledge of norms, standards and best practices for cabling and installation including machine safety (EN ISO 13849).
• Experience in leading small teams, including staff planning and task distribution.
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
We believe that you are a very practical person, but also with understanding in design processes. You are service-minded, collaborative and responsible, and have good organisational skills. You should be self-motivated, and be used to deliver according to deadlines. Documenting your work comes naturally to you. It is also important that you feel comfortable working in an international environment.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. We will review applications continuously so please apply as soon as you can, or by 20 October, 2024 at the latest.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Thomas Gahl at thomas.gahl@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
