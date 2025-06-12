Senior Associate Consultant
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Senior Associate Consultant
Technology - EUC / IT Desktop support
Location - Finspang, Sweden
Business Unit - CISMFG
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
As a Senior Associate Consultant, you are an expert at contributing to different phases of the consulting lifecycle. You will be intensely involved in;
• Managing Microsoft desktop operating system and Windows application deployment, configuration, and management
• Windows Client Administration.
• Build and install PCs, telephone systems, wireless networks, and peripheral devices (such as printers, scanners, mobile/smart phones) related to desktop infrastructure.
• Maintain installed PCs, networks, telephone systems and peripherals with routine maintenance.
• Identify, log and resolve technical problems with software applications or network systems.
• Identify potential changes and system improvements to present to technical teams for consideration and implementation.
• Collaborate with Technology team members to ensure efficient operation of the organization's desktop computing environment.
• Where required, administer, and resolve issues with associated end-user workstation network software products.
• Receive and respond to incoming calls, messages, and/or work orders regarding desktop problems.
• Expertise in supporting networks devices and servers in business environment.
• Ensure that work is carried out within agreed service levels and in accordance with project guidelines.
• Explain and document technical issues in a clear way to technical teams, business stakeholders.
• Have proven track record of working with technologies from Microsoft SCCM, VMWare Horizon, Intune etc.
• Develop in- depth technical knowledge and domain expertise within End User Computing technologies.
• Proactive and passionate of the EUC world, with strong interpersonal skills and excellent time management skills
• Strong capabilities in Windows 10 support, migration & Deployment.
• If necessary, liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors.
• Perform related duties consistent with the scope and intent of the position.
• Hands on Experience End to End Desktop/Laptop life cycle management.
• Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment.
Required
• Microsoft Client OS (Win 10, 11)
• Azure, Active Directory & it's services, Intune, DHCP, DNS
• SCCM
• Print and File share services
• Hardware Break-fix
• Patch Management
• IT Desktop support / troubleshooting skills.
• Microsoft O365 application issues
• Service Now ticket handling.
Preferred
Azure auto pilot
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
