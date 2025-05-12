Senior Asic Backend Design Engineer
2025-05-12
Swedium, the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
Swedium Global Services AB is looking for Senior ASIC Backend developers for Sweden.
As an ASIC Backend Engineer, you will be responsible for physical implementation of functional blocks, so called hardmacs. This involves managing tools for different steps of an implementation flow, such as RTL synthesis, place&route (P&R), parasitics extraction and static timing analysis. Our tools suite is based on tools from Talus and Primetime.
As an ASIC Backend Engineer, you will be responsible for physical implementation of functional blocks. This involves managing tools for different steps of an implementation flow, such as RTL synthesis, place&route (P&R), parasitics extraction and static timing analysis.
Our tools suite is based on tools from Talus and Primetime. e. The work can also be on top Level, building layout structures such as power mesh, RDL etc.
The backend engineer works closely with other backend engineers and lead Designers to reach backend closure on blocks and on subsystems.
Specific tasks will include:
• Use of existing tool chain to achieve timing and DRC closure of blocks.
• Use of existing tool chain to acheive Timing closure on Subsystems Ie assembled blocks (hardmacs)
• Floor planning, synthesis, P&R, STA
Top level clock trees
• DRC &LVS
Candidate profile:
• Completed MScEE or equivalent
• Previous experience in the field of place and route is a requirement
• Experience from the Synopsys'backendTools suites, Talus and/or ICC, are a requirement
• Previous experiences in the area of timing STA is a requirement, preferably using Primetime
