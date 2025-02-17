Senior Architect
2025-02-17
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world. At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
Job Summary
We are seeking a highly experienced Solution Architect with 15 to 20 years of experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have expertise in Solution Architecture with a strong background on Java J2EE Angular JS SQL OpenShift Gradle Open API and GCP.
The role is situated in Malmö or Helsingborg.
Responsibilities
Lead the design and implementation of architecture solutions that align with business objectives.
Oversee the development of solution architectures to ensure they meet technical and business requirements.
Work directly with customers to create IT solutions
Assess business requirements and present strategic plans
Lead architectural design sessions develop proof of concepts and implement projects-Analyze a projects requirements and potential impact on the organizations goals
Find solutions to meet business requirements and increase project efficiency
Provide technical leadership and guidance ensuring best practices are followed.
Ensure that all architectural solutions are scalable secure and cost-effective.
Conduct regular reviews of existing systems and architectures to identify areas for improvement.
Work closely with product management teams to ensure that architectural solutions support product goals and timelines.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.
Mentor and coach junior architects and other technical team members.
Participate in the evaluation and selection of new technologies and tools.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our architecture practice.
Qualifications
Must have extensive experience as Solution Architecture
Demonstrate expertise in designing and integrating architecture views.
Have extensive experience with architectural design patterns and their application.
Exhibit strong analytical and problem solving skills.
Display excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
Demonstrate the ability to translate business needs into technical solutions.
Possess strong documentation and technical writing skills.
Experience in Omnichannel Retail Domain is a plus
Certifications Required
TOGAF Certification
The Cognizant community
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Our commitment to diversity and inclusion:
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity, champions equity and values inclusion. We are dedicated to nurturing a community where everyone feels heard, accepted and welcome. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
