Restaurant Manager Wanted
LBT AB / Kockjobb / Malmö Visa alla kockjobb i Malmö
2026-06-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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We are looking for a motivated and dedicated Restaurant Manager to join our team and help drive our business forward.
About the Role
As a Restaurant Manager, you will be responsible for the daily operations of the restaurant, staff management, scheduling, maintaining service quality, and ensuring an excellent guest experience. You will work closely with both the team and management to create a successful and efficient operation.
Requirements
2–4 years of experience in the restaurant industry.
Strong leadership and communication skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Service-minded, responsible, and solution-oriented.
Ability to motivate and lead a team effectively.
Preferred Qualifications
Previous experience as a Restaurant Manager or Assistant Restaurant Manager is an advantage.
Experience with staff scheduling, inventory management, and budgeting.
Knowledge of food safety and hygiene standards.
What We Offer
A dynamic and rewarding position.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A supportive and positive work environment.
Competitive salary based on experience.
How to Apply
Please send your CV and a short introduction to info@labellakrog.se
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so apply today.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01
E-post: Info@labellakrog.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LBT AB
(org.nr 559512-9569) Jobbnummer
9962510