Senior Application Support - Swedish and Finnish
2024-06-19
For our client we are looking for a Senior Application Support with Swedish and Finnish. One year contract to begin with. Start in August.
This is the single point of contact for all IT service-related requests when it comes to the company group dealers. The helpdesks in Bangalore, Beijing, Curitiba, Gent, Gothenburg, Greensboro and Wroclaw have a high local know-how and have locally adapted opening hours and cover the major international languages.
Our client is looking for:
A person who has IT helpdesk background and knowledge of ticketing tools, ideally ITSM.
The support agent needs to have fluent English + Swedish + Finnish
When our client says fluent, they mean C2 level or native. C1 might be acceptable in some cases but below that level, candidate will be rejected.
The person needs to have analytical skills, willingness to help customers, and troubleshooting skills.
This is a people's job with most of the time direct contact with the customers, which means that candidate should not be afraid of working within an environment with challenges and pressure. Candidate should also have strong soft skills to be able to de-escalate situation quickly.
Daily tasks look like:
Receiving (Answering phone calls from end users) and registering Service Requests (SR).
Trouble shooting and resolution of SR's thanks to knowledge of business applications used in dealer and workshop, personal skills, knowledge base, vendor literature and communication with team members.
Transfer/Escalation of SR's to other Support Groups (SG).
Keeping track of and follow up of SR's transferred to other SG.
Informing users as to the progress of SR's Responsibility for the Team SR's.
Direct contact with users and customers from Regions: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark (via phone and mail).
Solving problems that appear in Workshop's applications (business knowledge needed).
Working according to established rules and procedures as a member of Global DSC Organization (registering, closing, monitoring and follow-up Service Requests).
Working in accordance with ITIL and DSC Best Practices.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start ASAP and the contract period is three months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
