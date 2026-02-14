Senior Aosp Connectivity Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-02-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior AOSP developer within the connectivity domain to join an experienced Android team working with advanced devices. In this role, you will help integrate, optimize, and debug Bluetooth and WiFi functionality in AOSP, working close to the stack and in collaboration with hardware stakeholders.
Job DescriptionDevelop and customize Android Bluetooth and WiFi stacks, including HAL, framework, and drivers
Integrate and bring up connectivity solutions in AOSP
Debug complex RF, coexistence, and interoperability issues
Perform performance tuning, power optimization, and security hardening
Collaborate with chipset vendors and hardware teams to resolve end-to-end connectivity challenges
Requirements7+ years of experience in Android system development
Proven hands-on experience with Android Bluetooth and WiFi stacks, including HCI and firmware interaction
Strong C/C++ skills and Linux kernel experience
Knowledge of networking protocols, RF behavior, and coexistence
Experience with Android security and power management
Strong debugging skills across logs, traces, and over-the-air analysis
Professional proficiency in spoken and written English
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7230970-1842780". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9743022