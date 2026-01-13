Senior Android Engineer
The Fishbrain Team has built and maintains the #1 fishing app in the US, designed for people who are passionate about fishing and outdoors. Our mission is to deliver an incredible experience that helps anglers achieve their fishing dreams, today and tomorrow.
Want to take America's #1 fishing app with millions of users to the next level? Now's your chance! We're currently recruiting a Senior Android Engineer to join our team at Fishbrain.
As a Senior Android Engineer, you will be a core member of the Android development team, and take significant ownership for building robust and innovative features. In addition to contributing high-quality code, you will be able to contribute ideas and input across all stages of the product lifecycle.
What you'll work on:
Lead implementation of features and technical improvements in the Fishbrain Android app, and contribute to shaping both the product and the Android team.
Own and drive initiatives that improve engineering best practices, architecture, performance, and long-term stability of the Android app.
Contribute to all product lifecycle stages: design, implementation, experimentation, testing, release, and maintenance.
Work with other engineers to identify and address technical debt, code inefficiencies and performance bottlenecks to continuously improve our application, with the user's experience and user business value in mind.
Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to peers and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and learning.
Collaborate proactively with other product teams and engineering disciplines, whether through pair programming to solve complex technical issues or by building features across product teams. We believe in winning as a team.
What we are fishing for:
You have 5+ years of professional and recent experience building native Android apps.
You're comfortable working autonomously, and take responsibility for defining solutions and driving work forward with minimal guidance.
You are excited about building great products that users love, and you make technology choices with this in mind.
Have robust experience building complex Android applications using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose and have a strong knowledge of platform-specific design patterns and best practices.
Proficiency in the English language, both written and verbal, sufficient for success in a remote-hybrid and largely asynchronous work environment.
You are able to be in the Stockholm office at least two days per week. This is an office-hybrid position, with flexibility to work remotely while also collaborating in-person as needed
Nice to have:
Experience working with GraphQL APIs.
Experience working with analytics tools such as Amplitude, Firebase, Datadog.
Experience working in a product company.
Interest in fishing or the outdoors
Where you'll work
We work in a hybrid setup, and all team members are expected to work from our Stockholm HQ, The Lighthouse, at least two days per week.
Please submit applications in ENGLISH, those that are not will not be reviewed.
Our Bait
We're a product-focused startup, and every individual is important. That means you get to contribute to the direction of the company and the impact we have on millions of anglers. We at Fishbrain work with the latest tech and challenge ourselves every day. We have a work culture that encourages innovation, passion and teamwork. And most importantly, we want you to enjoy coming to work every single day.
In addition, Fishbrain also offers:
30 days annual vacation
Each year you'll get 30 days vacation to use however, whenever
Wellness bonus
5000 sek annual allowance to put towards anything in the realm of health and fitness
Learning & development days
Fishbrain provides five 5 paid Learning & Development days per year to its employees
Technology of your choice
Mac or PC, you decide
Commitment to sustainability
Our global data set, among the largest in the world, is selectively provided in a managed and controlled manner to scientific research partners in both North America and Europe to better understand and improve fisheries research
Flu vaccination
To support your health and well-being, we'll be offering complimentary flu vaccinations every year
Fishing rods in the office
Grab one and go fishing. We have fishing guides and experts working among us that can help you catch your dream fish
Dog friendly
Feel free to bring your furry friend to the office
Social activities
Quizzes, virtual escape rooms, parties, regular fikas, fishing tournaments and much more!
Breakfast
Every Wednesday we start the day with a breakfast together
Candy, soda, fruits & snacks
Coffee and tea
Gaming corner
Ping pong
Feeling hooked? Throw us a line! Så ansöker du
