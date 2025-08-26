Senior Android Engineer
2025-08-26
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Senior Android Engineer you're a part of a cross functional team with highly skilled Backend, Mobile, Machine Learning Engineers, Data Analysts, Designers and Product professionals. The team owns development and delivery of products and features directly related to the user journey and that are built on the Android rider app, used by over a million of end users. Your responsibility is to build features that engage and empower our users. This will include:
Analysing business requirements, designing and developing high-performance, innovative and useful features together with your team.
Ensuring high level of architecture, quality, usability and maintainability of the components and code.
Participating in all aspects of product development from detailed programming to high-level system design. You will be the Android expert in the team, while also contributing to data analytics and backend development, embracing a truly cross-functional role.
Keeping up to date with the latest trends in Android development.
Testing cutting-edge techniques and tools to level up mobile development at Voi.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
Except having an interest in staying up to date on Android development, we believe the right person has:
3+ years of experience as a Senior Engineer developing native Android applications with Kotlin.
Ability to understand and contribute using our mixed tech stack (Jetpack Compose, Flows, LiveData/Data Binding, Coroutines, Retrofit, Dagger/Hilt).
Solid understanding of application architecture and variants of UI design patterns such as MVVM/MVP/MVI.
Ability to communicate technical ideas clearly and effectively Experience writing well-structured, testable, reliable, efficient and easily maintainable code.
Experience working collaboratively with other engineers, Product Managers and designers to build a great app and experience.
Experience with ML integrations, camera features and Mapbox is a strong plus.
Experience with testing on unit, integration and end-to-end levels is a strong plus.
Experience in additional engineering areas beyond mobile development, for example frontend, backend or data analytics is a strong merit.
WHY VOI? Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europes #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution Ersättning
