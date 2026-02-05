Senior Android Developer
You know that bit where every company says they're "changing the world"? Yeah, it can feel a little forced. But we like to think our story actually has some realness to it.
Our story begins with Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, who came to Sweden from Syria as kids and discovered that books could be a bridge - helping them learn the language, understand the culture, and explore new worlds.
A thought emerged, what if everyone could have that? And just like that, Nextory was born - your all-access pass to read, listen, and discover new perspectives without limits.
And now, we're searching for an Senior Android Developer who's ready to turn every screen into a gateway to new stories.
Let us tell you about the role
As an Senior Android Developer at Nextory, you'll craft smooth, story-driven experiences that put entire libraries in every reader's pocket.
You'll evolve our Android app in close collaboration with designers, product managers and fellow developers, turning ideas into intuitive features that make reading and listening a true delight. Together with our talented product and engineering teams, you'll shape how people fall in love with stories. Your main responsibilities will include:
Building and enhancing the Android app's core experiences
Owning and evolving key app features
Collaborating across teams to understand user needs and deliver elegant, scalable solutions that make reading and listening even more enjoyable
The main character we're looking for
We believe you are a curious and dedicated developer who thrives on creating smooth, high-quality mobile experiences. You take pride in crafting elegant solutions that make technology feel effortless, and you enjoy working closely with designers, product managers and fellow engineers to bring ideas to life.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
A relevant educational background in computer science, engineering, or a similar field
At least 5 years of experience working as an Android Developer in fast-paced environments
Deep knowledge of Kotlin and modern Android development frameworks
Experience working with Jetpack Compose, and good knowledge with Coroutines, Flow, and Room for seamless app architecture and data handling
The Nextory way of working
At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success - and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office!
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
Your next story starts here
We look forward to receiving your application. If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact erika.thorslund@nextory.com
