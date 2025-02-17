Senior Analytics Engineer
Would you like to play a key part in Toca Boca's Data and Insights Team? With over 60 million monthly active users and terabytes of daily data, in the role of a Senior Analytics Engineer you will play an integral role in understanding and developing our analytics infrastructure that handles petabyte scale data for both Toca and our owners Spin Master.
Our team is a unique blend of data insights functions, namely data science, data engineering, business intelligence as well as analytics engineering.
What you'll be doing
As a Senior Analytics Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing, developing, and optimising dbt models that transform raw data into actionable insights. By leveraging your expertise in dbt and BigQuery, you will help ensure our data pipelines are scalable, efficient, and cost-effective. Collaborating closely with data engineers and data scientists, you'll facilitate the creation of reliable, well-structured data models that support advanced analytics and decision-making across the organisation.
You'll work hand-in-hand with data scientists and analysts to understand their needs, ensuring the availability of clean and optimized data for analysis, modeling, and experimentation. Together with the data engineering team, you'll integrate new data sources, optimize materialization strategies, and fine-tune performance to handle large-scale workloads seamlessly. Your role will also involve promoting best practices in data modeling and fostering a culture of collaboration between analytics and engineering teams.
Is this you?
You are an experienced data professional with a strong track record in dbt model development, including modular code, testing, and documentation. You have expertise in designing scalable materialization strategies, identifying performance bottlenecks, and optimizing queries for cost-efficiency in BigQuery.
You are comfortable working closely with cross-functional teams, from data engineers to data scientists, to align technical efforts with analytical goals. You have strong stakeholder management skills, excelling at translating requirements into effective data solutions while balancing performance, cost, and usability. Additionally, you have a passion for driving technical excellence, sharing knowledge, and fostering a collaborative work environment.
You are a team player who is good at unblocking the team and driving a high standard for quality and ease of improvement.
You believe in the power of play!
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play and is key within the Digital Games group within Spin Master. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective .
The Spin Master Mission and Vision is to make life more fun by pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and fun!.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
