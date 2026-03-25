Senior Analysis Engineer in Vehicle Dynamics
Alten Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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We at ALTEN Gothenburg are looking for a Senior analysis engineer within vehicle dynamics to join our automotive team!
In this role, you'll work closely with Vehicle Attributes, such as Steering, Handling, Ride, Braking, Performance, Driveability, and Road NVH.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
You will play a central role in developing the driving dynamics of next-generation vehicles. Your responsibilities will include:
Planning and executing physical testing on prototype vehicles.
Conducting subjective and objective evaluations of ride, steering, and handling.
Analyzing test results, identifying root causes, and providing data-driven recommendations for design improvements.
Collaborating with attribute teams, chassis design, CAE, controls, and program teams to balance performance, effort, and cost.
Presenting findings and recommendations to cross-functional stakeholders.
Contributing to the continuous improvement of methods, tools, and processes in Vehicle Dynamics.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
MSc or PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Applied Physics, Mechatronics, or equivalent.
Several years of experience in Vehicle Dynamics development, including data analysis from ride & handling tests, steering evaluations, and dynamic maneuvers.
Proven capability in physical vehicle testing, including subjective and objective evaluations.
Strong understanding of chassis systems, suspension kinematics & compliance, steering systems, tires, and vehicle behavior fundamentals.
Experience collaborating with CAE teams and interpreting simulation results.
Ability to translate complex test data into clear, actionable recommendations.
Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Valid driver's license and documented driving skills (e.g., test track certification).
MERITORIOUS EXPERIENCE:
Subjective assessment techniques from proving grounds (winter, dry tracks, comfort roads).
Dynamic modeling using Adams/Car or equivalent tools.
Experience with driving simulators for product development.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
For any HR-related questions or request regarding a job application, please select the 'Recruitment' category in "Contact us". Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9817978