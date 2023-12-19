Senior Analysis and Verification Engineer
2023-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Safe Vehicle Automation - Together we make a difference.
Our unit Safe Vehicle Automation develops and delivers leading Safety and Autonomous Driving. We even control the vehicle's 6 degrees of freedom of movement in the most energy efficient way, creating a rewarding and confident drive and ride experience.
Our purpose is to develop and deliver Vehicle Motion and Control, ADAS, Highway Pilot and Protective Safety.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to become part of a team working within the future of our unit Safe Vehicle Automation (SVA), meaning Active & Protective Safety, Autonomous Drive and Vehicle Dynamics? Would you like to enable the Volvo Vision Freedom to move in Personal, Sustainable and Safe way?
If so, we have the opportunity for you!
Dept 96200 AD & ADAS Platform and Protective Safety
The department 96200 consists of ~140 skilled engineers and we are responsible all the way from research and advanced engineering to implementation, verification and validation of current and future customer offers. Our products quality and customer response are also our responsibility.
Our ART (Agile Release Train) Protective Safety develops and integrates system and functionality into a complete product, encompassing SW, HW - ECU and peripheral sensors.
For Protective Safety, electronic sensors and ECUs detect, determine and activate different devices e.g. airbags and belts in case of an accident, and the system protects occupants inside the car and pedestrians outside in a crash situation.
In addition, our ART is also responsible for HP GNSS (High Performance Global Navigation Satellite System, which is one of the major contributors for enabling the Highway Pilot functionality.
What you will do
We are now looking for a skilled and ambitious Senior Analyze Engineer with focus on system/component and software testing. You will be a member in one of our Engineering teams. As a test engineer your main responsibilities will be to develop automated test methods and write test code for verification of the SRS product for coming platforms, to plan and test the work needed both for rig testing and for vehicle testing, as well as to report to management. Different technical solutions are to be evaluated to secure that the vehicles meet our high safety standards.
Main responsibilities
• To be an active team member in your team.
• To plan, lead, prepare and perform the SW and system/component verification/validation both in rigs and in complete vehicle.
• Be responsible for developing new test methods for CI automated testing and writing test code based on requirements.
• Analyze test results, both your own and supplier 's and communicate with involved parties.
Required qualifications
• M.Sc or B.Sc in mathematics, mechatronics, electronics or physics.
• 10 + years of work experience within SW Testing and development.
• Experience in testing and analysis in CI/CD automated testing.
• Experience in SW and system verification
• Experience from Matlab and Simulink.
• Experience in using Vector products such as CANoe, CANalyzer and CANApe.
• Fluent in English (written and spoken).
• Scrum/Agile knowledge.
• An asset would be years of experience within automotive development.
• Meritorious is programming languages such as Python & C++.
• Experience from different tools and protocols e.g. Ethernet, TCP/IP, CAN.
• Driver license B.
Do you fit the profile?
• You are driven with a positive mind-set.
• Personally, you are a good team player and interested to work in an agile context.
• Passion for technique, analysis, our products and customers.
• Ability to independently develop, plan, conduct and follow up work towards objectives.
• Good communication and cooperation skills are crucial to succeed.
• We also see that you are curious and continuously searching for new knowledge.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, arash.houshmand@volvocars.com
