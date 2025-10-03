Senior AI Engineer
At Seco, we're looking for a Senior AI Engineer within our AI Center for Enablement, a role that goes far beyond just building models. You'll help shape our AI strategy, mentor talent, and lead the way in scalable, ethical AI adoption across both machine learning and next-generation AI applications.
This is an exciting opportunity to work at the forefront of AI innovation, combining classic ML with GenAI solutions, where your expertise will unlock new business opportunities and transform how we work.
About the job
In this position, you're responsible for leading the design, development, and deployment of AI/ML solutions to deliver measurable business value. Your scope spans predictive analytics, optimization, and data-driven automation, as well as emerging GenAI use cases powered by Azure AI, Databricks, and Microsoft Copilot Studio. You collaborate closely with both technical and business stakeholders to identify high-impact use cases and translate them into scalable, production-ready applications. Your work improves our AI platform and tools, enabling faster and more consistent delivery across the organization.
Key responsibilities include:
Partnering with stakeholders to define solution approaches, from traditional ML use cases to GenAI applications.
Designing and implementing reusable assets, components, and infrastructure to support both AI/ML and GenAI workloads.
Developing RAG pipelines, copilots, and conversational AI solutions while maintaining excellence in predictive AI/ML modeling.
Applying software engineering best practices like version control, testing, modular design, and CI/CD.
Collaborating with DevOps/MLOps Engineers to build robust pipelines for training, deployment, monitoring, and retraining.
Ensuring compliance with governance, data privacy, and ethical AI standards.
Mentoring junior engineers and contributing to internal capability building.
Staying ahead of AI/ML and GenAI trends, evaluating new methods, frameworks, and tools for adoption.
This position is based in either Stockholm or Fagersta in Sweden, or Pune in India, and offers a hybrid work solution.
Your profile
You bring proven hands-on experience in designing, deploying, and maintaining AI/ML solutions in production environments. With strong skills in Python and familiarity with frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and scikit-learn, you're comfortable building and scaling models into real-world systems. You have experience working with lakehouse architectures, ideally on Databricks, and a solid understanding of data engineering practices and feature pipeline development. Alongside this, you're familiar with Azure AI services, Microsoft Copilot Studio, or GenAI frameworks, while maintaining a strong foundation in classic ML and data science workflows. Your background includes applying MLOps principles across the full model lifecycle, from training to deployment and monitoring, using CI/CD, testing, and version control, as well as lifecycle management platforms such as MLflow, to ensure robust and repeatable delivery of AI solutions. Academically, you hold a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, data science, or a related field, or possess equivalent practical experience. Fluency in English and comfort working in a global setting enable you to succeed in our international teams.
You're a clear and confident communicator who bridges technical and business perspectives, thrives in collaborative environments, and brings a proactive, solution-oriented mindset. Your problem-solving skills and ability to translate complex requirements into impactful solutions make you a trusted partner.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than October 17, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0083710.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
