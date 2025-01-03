Senior Advanced Algorithm Developer
2025-01-03
Job Description
The potential of new mobility is immense. The power of mobility and increased connectivity to change the world is within reach. As we move toward an autonomous world, real progress means increased safety, higher connectivity and integration, and total reliability - no matter the time or the place.
Our Aptiv Sweden Technical Center in Gothenburg focus on complex systems and software development within active safety projects and are working with a number of global vehicle manufacturers. In our Gothenburg facilities you will also find our Headquarter of Advanced Technology, which now is looking for more team members to join our fascinating journey developing next generation ADAS/AD solutions.
Advanced Technology department is responsible for exploring, investigating and developing new perception, prediction planning and control solutions for our next generation ADAS/AD products.
Your Role
We are looking for a talented and experienced Senior Algorithm Developer specialized in ADAS/AD software development. You will join our Advanced Technology Department full of ambitious and highly competent developers at our site in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks include:
Working as senior algorithm developer and technical expert in one of the development teams focusing on perception, prediction, planning and/or control algorithms development
Leading Proof of Concept studies on new methods and algorithms and spearheading the most technical challenges while acting as a technical mentor and development coach to other talented engineers
Defining technology roadmap items and leading technical discussions
Investigation and adaptation of latest development in technology and methodology into our solution stack
Evaluation and evolution of our market-leading ADAS/AD solutions
Development and integration of algorithms in C++ and Python
Quality assurance via design, requirement and comprehensive verification and validation according to Aptiv process and industry standards
Continuous improvement of supporting factors, e.g., simulation tools and testing environment
Troubleshooting and issue resolution for ongoing programs and projects
Interaction with system & testing teams, customers and project management
Your Background
Required:
University degree in Control Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Science, Physics or equivalent qualification
Minimum 7 years of ADAS/AD algorithm development experience
Minimum 2 year experience on AI/ML, ideally in ADAS/AD domain
Hands-on experiences with popular deep learning frameworks, e.g., PyTorch and TensorFlow.
Proven records with design and realization of neural networks.
Good understanding of radar, vision and lidar perception
Solid understanding of ADAS feature functions, incl NCAP and GSR requirements
Proficiency in complex algorithm development
Solid experience in C/C++ programming, MATLAB and/or Python
Strong problem solving skills and ability to learn
Excellent communication, team work & social skills, goal-oriented and structured way of working
Fluent in English written and verbally
Nice to have:
Technical leadership experience in related areas
Experience in automotive standards, e.g., A-Spice and ISO26262
Experience in embedded software development
Automotive industry experience, preferably in the field of ADAS/AD
Knowledge in automotive communication protocols (CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet etc.)
Experience working with GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins, Jira or similar
Aptiv Rewards & Advantages
Competitive compensation package including benefits as staff car, private health care, training and sports activities, company breakfast, etc.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
State-of-the-art technology that saves lives and makes our planet a better place
