Senior Accountant
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a Senior Accountant to join our CFO Office.
About The Role:
As Senior Accountant, you will have full operational responsibility for group accounting across two corporate groups. This is a high-impact role where you will own the consolidation process, ensure technical accounting quality and create structure in a growing and increasingly complex environment.
You will work across IFRS and local GAAP (K3), lead accounting work related to acquisitions and PPAs and act as a senior technical authority within finance. Beyond recurring reporting cycles, you will contribute to strategic initiatives and structural projects as Flower continues to scale.
This role is ideal for someone who genuinely enjoys the accounting craft and wants to combine technical depth with real influence.
What you'll do:
Lead, coach and continuously strengthen the Accounting team while driving improvements in processes, controls and financial accuracy
Hold full responsibility for accounting across all legal entities, including the preparation and consolidation of Group financial reporting (eliminations, group adjustments etc.)
Oversee the accounting of foreign subsidiaries performed by external service providers, ensuring high quality and compliance
Ensure accurate and timely monthly, quarterly and annual reporting while continuously improving the closing process
Develop, maintain and strengthen the group accounting manual and accounting policies
Be part of the implementation of a new ERP system and take long-term responsibility for its maintenance and continuous development
Harmonize and maintain the chart of accounts, especially in connection with acquisitions
Lead accounting work related to acquisitions, PPAs, mergers, restructurings, reclassifications and other complex transactions
Ensure compliance with IFRS and K3/local GAAP
Review and approve balance sheet reconciliations
Review and approve tax reporting, including tax returns, group contributions, N9 forms and property tax filings
Coordinate and manage the external audit process
Act as key point of contact towards auditors, international accounting providers, authorities and banks
Support strategic finance projects and structural initiatives within the group
Continuously improve routines, processes and scalability within group accounting
Who You Are:
Degree in accounting, finance or have equivalent work experience
7+ years of experience in group accounting or a similar senior accounting role
Strong experience in consolidation and group reporting
Solid knowledge of IFRS and K3/local GAAP
Hands-on experience with acquisitions, PPA processes and complex transactions
Experience from working with external auditors and understand audit processes
Background in audit (preferably Big 4) combined with in-house finance experience is highly valued
Genuinely enjoy accounting and take pride in technical excellence
Analytical, solution-oriented and comfortable working without clear industry templates
Thrive in a fast-paced and evolving environment, experience from a scale-up or fast-growing environment is a strong advantage
Combine structure and precision with flexibility and high energy
Fluent in English and Swedish
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. A background check is part of the final stage of the process.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7299074-1904372". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558), https://flower.teamtailor.com
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flower Jobbnummer
9809702